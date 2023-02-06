February 2023 Photo Tour

- Home
- Industry News
- Industry Insider
- The Street
- Tour Date Search
- SPOTIFY CHARTS
Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.
|Start Date
|Artist
|
Feb
09
2023
|
The Eastern Atlanta
|
Feb
09
2023
|
The Roxy Theatre
|
Feb
09
2023
|
The Fonda Theatre
|
Feb
10
2023
|
The Eastern Atlanta
|
Feb
10
2023
|
Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / Superbowl Music Fest
$KINNY - Alex Chaykin (Worldwide)
Céu - Jeremy Holgersen (North America)
Jay Allen - Jeff Hill, Jennifer Hludzik, Casey Brosten & Keith Naisbitt
Mallory Merk - Griffin Perkiel
The Inspector Cluzo - Jeremy Holgersen (North America)
Unto Others - Bruno Russo (UK & Europe)
VUKOVI - Bruno Russo (UK & Europe)
The Tubs - Mahmood Shaikh (USA)
Weird Nightmare - Mahmood Shaikh (Worldwide)
RBD - Christopher Dalston, Darryl Eaton & Omar Garcia (Worldwide)
Matt Freedman - Brad Austin
Kevin Parker - Brandon Creed
Regina Ferguson - Ryan Rockwell
Hinder - Kierra Bowman, Tom Storms, Jackson Stubner & James Robinson
Jasper Harris (with Brandon Silverstein Publishing)
Geoff Warburton (with Range Media Partners)
Jasper Harris (with AVEX USA)
|Track
|Streams
|SONG/ARTISTby Post Malone
|LISTENS
|#
|TRACK
Peak
|Prev
Streak
|Streams
1
–
|1
|1
|2
|53,478,156
2
–
|2
|2
|6
|33,516,367
3
–
|1
|3
|27
|32,910,077
4
–
|1
|4
|13
|31,691,825
5
–
|5
|5
|14
|29,821,181
6
2
|4
|8
|22
|26,885,499
7
1
|2
|6
|22
|26,788,620
8