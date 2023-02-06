Paul McCartney To Be Featured In ‘Man On The Run’ A New Feature-Length Doc

Sir Paul McCartney will be the focus on an upcoming documentary that explores his life following the breakup of the legendary band, The Beatles.

The feature length documentary, “Man On The Run,” draws on never-before-seen archival material that includes home videos and photos, as well as new interviews, will detail McCartney’s post Beatles life with Linda McCartney and the formation of the band Wings.

Directed by Oscar and Grammy-winner Morgan Neville (20 Feet from Stardom, Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, Won’t You Be My Neighbor), the documentary was produced by Michele Anthony, David Blackman, Neville, Caitrin Rogers and Scott Rodger and Ben Chappell from MPL with financial backing from Universal Music’s television division MPL and Polygram Records.

“As a lifelong obsessive of all things McCartney, I’ve always felt that the 1970s were the great under-examined part of his story. I’m thrilled to have the chance to explore and reappraise this crucial moment in a great artist’s life and work,” Neville said.

“At its heart, this is a story of Linda and Paul’s enduring love and an artist finding his own voice after being in the most historic music group ever. Our film traces one of the most incredibly creative periods of Paul’s life which spawned a vital and legendary body of work that continues to impact people and culture in every corner of the globe. We are honored to present this story with unprecedented access to a treasure trove of material from Paul and Linda’s personal archive,” added producer Michele Anthony.