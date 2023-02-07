Degy Entertainment Launches Degy Ventures

DELRAY BEACH, FL (CelebrityAccess) — Degy Entertainment announced the launch of Degy Ventures, a new vehicle to develop a diversified portfolio of holdings in both start-up and established businesses.

According to Degy, the new venture will weigh variables for potential acquisitions, including long-term ROI valuation, community impact, and synergy with the company’s existing and already well-established business interests.

Degy Ventures has already made its initial, passive investment to help capitalize a growing sports business, the company said.

“I’m incredibly excited to launch a new vehicle to look outside our current box and actively explore revenue drivers that will impact the mid- and long-term success for Degy,” remarked Nisman. “Degy Ventures gives us the chance to find unique opportunities that may otherwise have been too obtuse to fit within our core business model.”

Degy Ventures joins a growing family of companies under the Degy aegis that already includes Degy Booking International Inc., Degy World LLC., Degy Consulting Services LLC., Sponsored Tours LLC. and Ignite Cruises LLC.