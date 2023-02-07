Gustavo Dudamel Named Music and Artistic Director Of The New York Philharmonic

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The New York Philharmonic announced that the noted Venezuelan conductor and violinist Gustavo Dudamel has been selected to become the Orchestra’s Music and Artistic Director

Dudamel will begin his five year term in the Phil’s 2026–27 season, becoming the 27th conductor to preside over the famed orchestra. In accepting his new role, he will join the ranks of conductors that includes legends such as Gustav Mahler, Arturo Toscanini, and Leonard Bernstein who have led the Philharmonic.

“Today, above all, I am grateful. I am grateful to the musicians and leadership of the New York Philharmonic as we embark upon this new and beautiful journey together. As the great poet Federico García Lorca said: ‘Every step we take on earth brings us to a new world.’” Dudamel remarked “I gaze with joy and excitement at the world that lies before me in New York City.”

He most recently served as the Music and Artistic Director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic — a position he has held since 2009 — as well as Music Director of the Opéra National de Paris and Music Director of the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra.