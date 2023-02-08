Def Jam Signs The Whales, An NFT-Based Digital Avatar Group

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Despite recent controversies in the cryptocurrency sector, Def Jam Recordings and web3 entertainment and technology studio WAGMI Beach announced the launch of The Whales, a digital avatar group built around the NFT collection, The Catalina Whale Mixer.

The group will feature The Catalina Whale Mixer intellectual property backed by a roster of Def Jam producers, songwriters, and performers to create new music and collaborate with the Catalina Whale Mixer community.

The Whales’ first project will be released on Def Jam as a full-length album with music provided by an “who’s-who musical cast” though details about the participants are still scarce.

The concept for the digital avatar group stemmed from a chance meeting between WAGMI Beach co-founders Ben Willis and Joshua Andriano and Def Jam’s DJ Mormile and Ryan Rodriguez.

“We pitched the idea of a community grown avatar group to DJ and he just got it,” says Willis. “To be working with Def Jam on releasing this one-of-a-kind music project is a dream come true.”

“At the core of all the NFT and web3 attention is a fundamental technology change that will alter how music and art is consumed by generations to come, and this is our initial dive into what we believe to be an incredible new wave for artists and fans alike,” says Alec Lykken, co-founder of WAGMI Beach.