Zach Bryan Signs A Global Publishing Deal With Warner Chappell

TULSA, OK (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-nominated country singer/songwriter Zach Bryan has struck a global publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music, the music publishing division of Warner Music Group.

An Oklahoma native, Bryan first made a name for himself on the national stage in 2019 when a video of him singing “Heading South” went viral. The video quickly accumulated almost 20 million views.

He followed his initial success up with a debut album DeAnn, followed by his second album, Elisabeth in 2020. He signed with Warner Records in 2021 after he completed his military service and released his major label debut, American Heartbreak, last year.

Named Billboard’s Top New Country Artist of 2022, Bryan’s catalog of hits includes “Something in the Orange” which is the first song to written by a single songwriter to reach #1 on the Billboard Country Chart since Taylor Swift re-released her hit “Love Story” in 2021.

“I’d like to personally thank David and the team over at Warner Chappell. I was just a confused kid in the Navy four years ago and they were the first people I talked to in the industry, literally. They never pushed a four-man writing team on me, they never asked me to do anything I didn’t want to do, they just believed in me. I owe them more than just support, I owe them back the faith they had in me as a barely 23-year-old Oklahoma kid walking around New York like a sore thumb,” Bryan said.

“Zach is a truly generational songwriter and that was obvious from the first time I heard his music. Those songs then, along with countless more since, resonate with everyone who hears them. He’s a natural storyteller with an innate ability to write songs that are unapologetically raw and vulnerable. In a short amount of time, he’s captivated fans of all music, and we’re beyond lucky and thrilled to work with him,” added WCM Head of A&R, Australia and Vice President, Creative, David Goldsen.