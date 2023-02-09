Talent Exec Nina Musolino Joins Page 1 Management

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Page 1 Management announced the hire of Nina Musolino, who joins the company as a manager.

In her new role, Musolino will be based in Page 1 Management’s Nashville office, where she will collaborate in signing and managing talent with Senior Director Danielle Middleton in New York, and report directly to agency founder and CEO Ashley Page.

“I’m thrilled to be part of the Page 1 Management family! Excited to be working alongside an incredibly talented team, and continue to expand our presence in Nashville & beyond. Massive thanks to Ashley Page and Danielle Middleton for their love and support,” Musolino stated.

“I’ve known Nina for years and have been impressed by everything she’s accomplished so far. It’s an honor to have her join our growing U.S. team,” added Ashley Page.

With offices in New York, Nashville, London, Auckland, and Sydney, Page 1 represents a roster of music creators that includes Grammy Award-winning writer-producer Joel Little (Taylor Swift, Khalid, Imagine Dragons), Grammy nominated Drew Pearson (Zac Brown Band, Kesha, Phillip Phillips) and Jawsh 685, among others.