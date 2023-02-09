Allegra Willis Knerr Promoted To EVP Global Synch Licensing At BMG

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Longtime BMG executive Allegra Willis Knerr has been promoted to the post of Executive Vice President, Global Synch Licensing at the music company.

In her new role, Los Angeles-based Willis Knerr will serve as the lead senior executive managing BMG’s sync licensing teams around the world, reporting directly to Dominique Casimir, BMG Chief Content Officer.

She previously led BMG’s global synch licensing team as SVP, Global Synch Licensing, orchestrating and supporting BMG’s global synch licensing business, all licensing initiatives and policies for BMG’s synch licensing team in territories around the world.

In 2020, she was promoted to SVP, Synch Licensing responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations and direction of BMG’s US and Canada based synch licensing business.

She joined BMG in 2011 as part of the company’s acquisition of Bug Music. While at Bug, Willis Knerr was part of the company’s film and television licensing team.

In 2015, she was appointed Director and co-head, Film & TV Licensing in 2013 and Sr. Director, Film & TV Licensing and played a key role in attracting, developing, and retaining talent.

“Allegra is playing a key role in setting our Synch standards globally and she constantly develops paths and solutions for new requirements in the licensing field. Allegra does not only have a profound knowledge in repertoire but is as well an excellent and reliable team leader and colleague. I have no doubt that she will continue to thrive and we all look forward to her continuous success,” Dominique Casimir said.