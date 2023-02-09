Secretly Distribution Partners With Royalty Accounting Platform Infinite Catalog

(CelebrityAccess) — Now in its 25th year, Secretly Distribution announced the formation of a new partnership with the independent royalty accounting platform, Infinite Catalog.

Described as “QuickBooks for royalties” the partnership with Infinite Catalog will bring multiple benefits to the Secretly platform, including the automated delivery of royalty data and faster payments for artists and rightsholders, the company said.

“This is a small step with big implications,” says Hunter Giles, Co-Founder of Infinite Catalog. “Traditionally, distribution and royalty accounting are either completely siloed from each other or ‘all in one’ — the former makes it harder to track royalties and pay artists, the latter makes it harder for labels to work with the best partners and maximize their catalog’s potential. Integration between the two, on the other hand, is the best of both efficiency and independence, benefiting labels, artists, and the entire ecosystem. Super grateful to Secretly for their vision, trust, and always putting the independent community first.”

The Infinite Catalog platform is already in use by over 20 Secretly Distribution labels. Secretly affiliates include Dead Oceans, drink sum wtr, Ghostly International, Jagjaguwar, Saddest Factory Records, Secretly Canadian, The Numero Group and 37d03d, to Sacred Bones, Captured Tracks, Run For Cover, Rhymesayers, Joyful Noise, Father/Daughter, Big Crown, and Colemine, among others.