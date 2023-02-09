The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Bandit Lites’ Michael Strickland

Michael Strickland is the Founder and Chairman of Bandit Lites. Since the advent of Covid he has been involved in getting government money in support of the touring industry. Furthermore, he is trying to get all facets of the entertainment industry aligned in the Entertainment Association, so they have a voice in Washington, D.C. and are prepared in case a catastrophe affecting entertainment occurs in the future. Listen to the story of how Michael penetrated the government to get monies released and how he formed and grew Bandit Lites.

