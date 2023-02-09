Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

  • Analytics
  • Tour Dates
Bob Lefsetz Breaking News Industry Insider Industry News Lefsetz Podcast
The Bob Lefsetz Podcast

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Bandit Lites’ Michael Strickland

Bob Lefsetz  Contact MePosted on
8 0

Michael Strickland is the Founder and Chairman of Bandit Lites. Since the advent of Covid he has been involved in getting government money in support of the touring industry. Furthermore, he is trying to get all facets of the entertainment industry aligned in the Entertainment Association, so they have a voice in Washington, D.C. and are prepared in case a catastrophe affecting entertainment occurs in the future. Listen to the story of how Michael penetrated the government to get monies released and how he formed and grew Bandit Lites.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/michael-strickland-108582462/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/michael-strickland/id1316200737?i=1000598837066

https://open.spotify.com/episode/1nTfbWuooEboBjuuN3ozqq?si=MuFQ3KOLSQOHrfxJYNEDQw

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/406d7d92-64d8-4c95-9f26-1c8bc9e3e76d/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-michael-strickland

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast/episode/michael-strickland-211747166

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post

Join CelebrityAccess Now