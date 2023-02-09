The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: Mariel Hemingway – “Manhattan,” “Lipstick,” “Star 80,” TV series “Civil Wars”

A very revealing conversation with Mariel about her years as a child actor, the ground-breaking films she starred in, “Manhattan,” “Star 80,” “Lipstick,” and what it was like working with giants in the industry like Woody Allen, Bob Fosse and John Candy. Mariel is candid about why one of her films probably couldn’t be made today as she explains her concern with the “cancel culture” and how it can squelch creativity. Mariel also talks candidly about her mental health struggles and those of her famous family, including her famous grandfather Ernest hemingway. A wide-ranging, very honest perspective from this iconic actress.