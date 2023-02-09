TKA Signs Eric Krasno and Stanton Moore’s New Collaboration For Worldwide Representation

BOSTON, MA (CelebrityAccess) — The Kurland Agency announced the signing of Eric Krasno and Stanton Moore’s new collaborative project, Krasno/Moore.

Eric Krasno, best known as a founding member of Lettuce and Soulive, and Moore, who co-founded Galactic and Garage-a-Trois, met each other in the mid-nineties and have since crossed paths multiple times over the past two decades.

During one such meeting at the New Orleans Jazz Fest in 2022, the two Grammy-winning artists discussed the potential of working together with a consolidated project in mind.

Together, they came up with the concept of making a record featuring covers of hits by female artists that will serve as a tribute to women in music. The duo’s first album is due this year and will be released via Concord.

Additionally, the pair are planning a North American tour with the initial dates listed below.

03/10/23 – Ardmore, PA – Ardmore Music Hall

03/12/23 – Annapolis, MD – Rams Head

03/14/23 – Boston, MA – City Winery Boston

03/15/23 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse

03/16/23 – 03/19/23New York, NY – Blue Note

03/21/23 – 03/22/23Portsmouth, NH – Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club

03/23/23 – Minneapolis, MN – Dakota

03/24/23 – Chicago, IL – City Winery Chicago

03/25/23 – Denver, CO – Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

04/04/23 – 04/05/23 – Seattle, WADimitriou’s Jazz Alley

04/06/23 – Portland, OR – Star Theater

04/07/23 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

04/08/23 – Los Angeles, CA – Knitting Factory NoHo