Darius Rucker Announces The Return of His Riverfront Revival Music Festival

NORTH CHARLESTON (CelebrityAccess) – Three-time Grammy Award-winner Darius Rucker and SRE Entertainment are thrilled to announce the return music festival, Riverfront Revival to North Charleston’s Riverfront Park on Saturday and Sunday, October 7 – 8.

The 2023 lineup is TBA and promises to be another great run of performances – mixing the best of country and rock, including new music from Rucker, as well as food, libations, art, and culture.

Early access presale tickets are available with prices starting at $140 for general admission and $475 for VIP with layaway plans available. VIP tickets, which include an exclusive merchandise package, dedicated entrance, priority and up-close viewing areas at both stages, bar, and access to VIP lounge areas and premium restrooms.

“We were overwhelmed with the support and attendance of our first Riverfront Revival and are thrilled to bring the festival back for more fans to enjoy,” says SRE partner, Rob Lamble.

Rucker adds, “Charleston’s hometown spirit was on full display last year and showed us what a local music festival meant to this community. We know 2023 is going to be an even greater experience for fans and we can’t wait to see you there!”

In addition, the proceeds from each ticket sold will benefit the Arts in Healing program at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC). Rucker has raised millions of dollars throughout his career for the hospital where his late mother was a nurse.

For more details, visit the official website HERE.