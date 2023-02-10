Roger Waters Says He’s Re-Recorded Dark Side Of The Moon

(CelebrityAccess) — Roger Waters fired the latest salvo in his long-standing rivalry with his former Pink Floyd bandmates when he revealed that he’s re-recorded the band’s seminal 1973 “Dark Side of the Moon” in its entirety.

Rogers shared the news in a recent interview with the Daily Telegraph‘s Tristram Fane Saunders, stating that he plans to re-release the album and laying claim to the artistic genesis of “Dark Side of the Moon.”

“I wrote The Dark Side of the Moon. Let’s get rid of all this ‘we’ c–p! Of course we were a band, there were four of us, we all contributed – but it’s my project and I wrote it. So… blah!” Rogers told the Daily Telegraph.

Rogers also used the interview as an opportunity to take shots at his former bandmates creative ability. “They can’t write songs,” and added that “they have no ideas — not a single one between them. They never have had, and that drives them crazy,” he told the Daily Telegraph.

Despite Rogers’ apparent confidence, he may run into some headwinds with his plans to re-release the album. As the Telegraph noted, while Rogers is credited with the lyrics on most songs on the album, his bandmates share composition credits on key tracks such as “Breathe,” “Time,” and “On the Run.”

When his his interviewer raised potential copyright concerns about the promised album release, Rogers conceded that he had “No idea.”