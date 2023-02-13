Live Nation Strikes A Deal To Become The Exclusive Concert Promoter At BECU Live

SPOKANE, WA (CelebrityAccess) — After more than a decade of staging the Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concerts at BECU Live, Northern Quest Resort & Casino and the Kalispel Tribe of Indians announced a new partnership that will see Live Nation become the exclusive promoter for BECU Live and the concert series.

BECU Live, a 5,000-seat outdoor venue, includes 3,000 individual stadium seats, premium box seats and VIP terraces. The venue provides more than 11,000 square feet of space, a spacious 60’x40’ stage, as well as food and beverage vendors to accommodate guests.

“We’re extremely proud of the entertainment venue we’ve built for our guests and the artists who travel here to connect with their fans,” says Phil Haugen, Chief Operating Officer for the Kalispel Tribal Economic Authority. “Now we’re celebrating a relationship with the leading promoter and connecting our amazing guest experience to what we hope becomes access to some of the best entertainment acts in the world.”

The venue is also available for private rentals, including parties, corporate events, weddings, receptions and more. In addition, Northern Quest has added Quest Unhitched, a double-decker trailer that can provide full bar service and catering for companies to rent out during shows, accommodating up to 100 guests.

As part of the deal, Live Nation will expand programming for the Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concerts series. Artists announced in the initial lineup for the concert series’ twelfth year include The Avett Brothers, Jason Mraz & his Super Band, Ghost with Amon Amarth, Young The Giant with Milky Chance, Foreigner, and Dan & Shay.

“Every year we continue to make venue enhancements at BECU Live,” says Northern Quest General Manager Nick Pierre. “This year we’re looking forward to adding a permanent Box Office for the Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concerts, conveniently located on the first floor of our new hotel tower with guest service windows facing the concert venue. We’re also adding more permanent concession areas that will increase efficiencies and ensure our guests continue to experience the amazing Kalispel Hospitality we are known for at Northern Quest.”