The Alarm’s Mike Peters Recovering From A Leukemia Relapse

(CelebrityAccess) — Mike Peters, frontman of the Welsh rock band The Alarm, announced that he’s on the road to recovery after a year of health challenges and ready for the band to release new music.

Peters says he faced both a relapse of his leukemia, which he was first diagnosed with in 2005, that inflicted a side effect of life-threatening pneumonia. According to Peters, the last year has been a blur of hospital visits and chemotherapy.

“Words cannot express the joy of leaving the hospital after a long stay on the wards, especially when it means you have regained your health,” he shared while announcing the release of his latest song “Next” which he wrote during his medical hiatus.

“The lyrics of the song were conceived while I was being treated for a leukemia relapse and a lung that had filled with blood,” Peter explains. “The outcome was uncertain, but the medical and nursing staff did all they could to keep me going and, in fact, were probably the first people to hear what I was working up musically while they did their life-saving work. It wasn’t planned, but once the realization hit me that I would be in the hospital for a long time, I knew I needed my guitar to break the monotony of the isolation. Being able to play music to myself kept me going, and I’m convinced that it helped me make the transition back to life.”

“Next” is now available to stream and for purchase on all DSPs.

Along with new music, Peters and The Alarm returned to the road, appearing at the stage at the sold-out annual event The Gathering, in front of 1,500 fans. Additionally, the band is lined up for shows in the U.S. that include a pair of performances at the Gramercy Theater in New York on June 23 & 24.