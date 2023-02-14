Encore Music Group Acquires The Catalog of Dean’s Cabin Publishing

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Encore Music Group announced the acquisition of Dean Dillon’s “Dean’s Cabin Publishing,” and its catalog of more than 400 songs.

The acquired songs includes co-writes with notable songwriters such as George Strait, Bubba Strait, Tim Nichols, Luke Combs, Scotty Emerick, Liz Rose, Wynn Varble, Buddy Cannon, Chris Janson, Shane Minor, Jamey Johnson, Travis Meadows, Jake Owen, and Gary Allan, among others.

Hits in the catalog include Strait’s gold-selling single “Every Little Honky Tonk Bar” from the Honky Tonk Time Machine album and “You Gotta Go Through Hell” from the Strait Out of the Box: Part 2 box set; Luke Combs’ “Tomorrow Me” from his Growin’ Up album; Jon Pardi’s “Love Her Like She’s Leaving” from his Heartache Medication album; Lainey Wilson’s “Straight Up Sideways” from her Sayin’ What I’m Thinking album; and Tenille Arts “Territory” from her Love, Heartbreak, & Everything in Between album.

“We are honored to be in the music publishing business with songs written or co-written by Country Music Hall of Famer Dean Dillon, Rick Huckaby, and Dan Alley among so many other talented artists and writers,” says Justin Ward. “This specific catalog has not been saturated amongst the artist community so we look forward to sharing these songs with those making new records and looking for hit songs.”

The catalog will be administered by Bluewater Music Services Corp.