Epic Rights Inks Merchandising and Licensing Deal With The Luther Vandross Estate

WEST HOLLYWOOD (CelebrityAccess) – The estate of Luther Vandross has entered into a wide-ranging deal with Epic Rights, part of Universal Music Group’s (UMG) merchandise and brand management company, Bravado.

Epic has been named the global merchandise management agency to develop what is described via the press release as “an all-new multi-category worldwide retail and e-commerce program” for the iconic late singer.

Primary Wave acquired a stake in Vandross’ publishing and master recording income stream in 2022 as part of a reported $40 million deal. Primary also said at that time it will continue a long-term partnership with the estate to manage future assets.

Commenting on the new partnership with Epic Rights, Rob Dippold, Partner & Chief Digital Strategy Officer for Primary Wave Music, said: “We anticipate building a diverse and comprehensive collection of apparel, collectibles, wall art and accessories including using never-before-seen assets from the estate’s archives to celebrate his career, music, and talent in new and creative ways.”

The new deal will see a roster of new licensing partners signed to create branded merchandise and other elements. Epic Rights says that it has signed agreements with new licensing partners including Recycled Karma, American Classics, and Goodie Two Sleeves to develop apparel and accessories across multiple channels of distribution for the Vandross estate.

