NYPD Blue Child Actor Austin Majors Dies at Age 27 Due To Fatal Dose of Fentanyl

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – NCIS and NYPD Blue child actor, Austin Majors died Saturday (February 11) due to a possibly fatal dose of fentanyl. The star is best known for playing Theo Sipowicz (the son of Detective Andy Sipowicz) on NYPD Blue. Variety reports Majors had been living at a downtown Los Angeles homeless shelter when his body was discovered. Last week, he appeared in the Los Angeles Daily News when Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass toured the homeless facility. An autopsy has not been completed and an official cause of death has not been released. He was 27.

TMZ reports his family issued a statement to them saying, “Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career. He was an active Eagle Scout and graduated Salutatorian in high school. He was a loving, brilliant, artistic, and kind human being. He went on to graduate from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts with a passion for directing and music producing. Austin’s younger sister Kali [Raglin] says her fondest memories with Austin were growing up on set with him, volunteering at events with Kids With a Cause, and backpacking together.

They continued, “Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever.”

Austin received the Young Artists Award for Best Performance in a Television Series in 2002. He was nominated for the same award in 2003 and 2004. His work on Treasure Planet earned him another nomination for Best Performance in a Voice-Over Role.

Other acting credits include the TV movie An Accidental Christmas and the TV shows Desperate Housewives and American Dad. His most recent acting role was an episode of How I Met Your Mother in 2009.

Raglin took to her Facebook page on Sunday and posted in tribute. “My big brother, Austin, is gone. He died last night. It’s so surreal to me still. He was only 27 with so much life left to live.” The post also included a slideshow of images of the two of them together. She finished her post with, “I’ve told some of you already but if you’re interested in his services, please reach out.”

RIP.