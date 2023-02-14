Warner Chappell, Liz Rose Music & Jimmie Allen Sign Publishing Deal With Songwriter Cameron Bedell

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Country music superstar Jimmie Allen, Liz Rose Music, and Warner Chappell Music have jointly signed a new global publishing deal with producer and songwriter Cameron Bedell – co-writer of Allen’s most recent No. 1 single, “Down Home.” The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Bedell moved to Nashville from Wichita, KS in 2010 to attend Belmont University. In addition to songwriting, he has also produced Big Machine recording artist Tiera Kennedy, where he co-wrote her first Country music radio single, “Found It In You.” He is also credited with co-writing Seaforth’s first radio single, “Breakups” which is their highest streaming song to date across all platforms.

Bedell has also worked with artists such as Lauren Alaina, Ryan Griffin, Hailey Whitters, and more. Bedell is also a singer, recording a cover of The Weeknd’s “Earned It” which has received over 20 million streams across numerous platforms.

“Cam is one of the most talented hard-working guys I’ve ever met,” says Allen. “His view on life and his approach to songwriting are two of many reasons why I’m honored to call him a friend. He has a unique writing style and sound of his own. I’m honored to be working with him, Liz Rose Music, and Warner Chappell. The future is bright for Cam and I’m excited to see all the artists he continues to write singles for. On the artist side, I guess I better get in line to snag me one of those Cam Bedell songs.”