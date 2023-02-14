Yellowcard Announces Their First North American Tour In 6 Years

JACKSONVILLE, FL (CelebrityAccess) — Following a successful reunion Chicago’s Riot Fest last September, the rock band Yellowcard announced plans for their first North American tour in six years.

The band, which features Ryan Key (vocals, guitars), Sean Mackin (violin), Ryan Mendez (guitar) and Josh Portman (bass), will kick their run off at Pier Six Pavilion in Baltimore on July 5th and wrap at Levitt Pavilion in Denver on August 8th.

Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, Anberlin and This Wild Life will provide support for the Live Nation-produced tour on select dates and Emo Night Brooklyn will also be opening the show with a special DJ set in select cities.

The tour will also mark the 20th anniversary of the release of Yellowcard’s Capital Records debut, “Ocean Avenue” in 2003.

“Announcing a Yellowcard tour is something I never thought we would get to do again,” says Ryan Key. “Much less, a tour with bands of this caliber made up of such amazing people and good friends. Being given the opportunity to play music together again is truly a gift that we are not taking for granted. We are going to make these shows extremely special for all of the fans who we have missed so much these last six years.”

Jul 05 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

Jul 06 – Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony Summer Stage

Jul 08 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

Jul 09 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Jul 11 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at the Mann

Jul 12 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Jul 13 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Jul 15 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Jul 16 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Jul 18 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Jul 20 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

Jul 22 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Jul 23 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center

Jul 25 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Jul 27 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Jul 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Jul 30 – Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater

Aug 01 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park – Gallagher Square

Aug 02 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Aug 04 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Aug 06 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Aug 08 – Denver, CO – Levitt Pavilion Denver