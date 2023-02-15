Agent And Manager Marshall Reznick Dies

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Marshall Reznick, a longtime agent and talent manager who counted artists such as Al Green, Whitney Houston, and Barry Manilow as clients, has died.

According to an obituary notice from his family, Reznick died on Saturday after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Reznick was affiliated with numerous talent agencies and management, including Regency Artists and the William Morris Agency where he oversaw west coast concert operations, but he also founded companies such as the Reznick-Bernstein Agency and Turntable Management, which he launched with Burt Alexander.

Reznick’s family will hold a memorial service at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills on February 20th.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Marshall’s name be made to the Alzheimer’s Assocation, or Leeza’s Care Connection.