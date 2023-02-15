Jason Miller Named The Northeastern General Manager At Outback Concerts

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Independent concert promoter Outback Presents announced the hire of Jason Miller, who joins as General Manager of the company’s Northeast Division.

A veteran of the live events industry with more than 30 years of relevant experience, Miller has produced events from some of the world’s leading artists, at some of the world’s leading venues, including Madison Square Garden, City Field, The Prudential Center, The Beacon Theater, and

Miller joins Outback from Live Nation, where he served in multiple roles, including Senior Vice-President, President and Executive Vice-President. During his career, he’s produced Central Park’s Great Lawn and SummerStage among others.

“This is a tremendous moment for me personally and professionally,” Miller says. “The new position allows me to return to my creative roots and independent spirit. I’m proud to be able to continue working with world-class artists and events.”

“Jason carries decades of knowledge, history, and integrity along with a vast pool of experience promoting and producing the highest class of events in North America. We are proud to foster his creative spirit and thrive in a new era of live entertainment.” said Outback’s leadership Mike Smardak, Brian Dorfman, and Vaughn Millette in a joint statement.