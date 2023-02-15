Phrased Differently And Budde Music UK Join IMPEL

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Music publisher Phrased Differently, a Budde Music company, has signed with IMPEL, the independent music licensing collective.

Phrased Differently, which launched in 2006, has overseen more than 3,000 song placements, including over 100 #1 its and 300 top ten records. The company also includes Budde Music UK, which resulted from a joint venture with Budde Music that launched in 2020.

Successful singles from Phrased Differently include music from artists such as Ariana Grande, Ava Max, Marshmello, Britney Spears, Calvin Harris, Chainsmokers, David Guetta, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, Jax Jones, JP Cooper, Kygo, Kylie Minogue, Little Mix, Lady Antebellum, Lost Frequencies, Miley Cyrus, MK, Olly Murs, Sigala, Stormzy, Tiesto, Tom Walker, Will Smith, Wiz Khalifa, Mimi Webb. Budde Music publishes songs such as “Forever Young”, “Always On My Mind”, “Pata Pata”, “No Roots”, as well as “Rock Me Amadeus”, works with internationally-renowned songwriters/artists such as Aurora, Alvaro Soler and Oddisee, and has enjoyed more recent successes with Drake, Jack Harlow and Ava Max’s multiplatinum single “Kings & Queens”.

“Phrased Differently is an important publishing company whose caliber and forward-looking strategy really stands out. We know they take their partnership decisions very seriously and we are delighted that they have selected IMPEL as the vehicle for the digital licensing of their amazing repertoire. It is also extremely positive to be developing strong links with such an important multi-national company as Budde. I know that we have a lot of knowledge and expertise to share for our mutual benefit,” said IMPEL CEO Sarah Williams.

“We are delighted to be a part of this great collective on both a commercial and also ideological level, helping to make the voices of independent music publishers louder and a part of the major conversations,” added Phrased Differently’s founder and MD Hiten Bharadia.