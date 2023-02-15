The Cheat Code Podcast Episode 47: The Grammys & Situational Awareness

Our hosts sit down and discuss various topics on this episode of The Cheat Code. “The Grammys & Situational Awareness” Rare starts the episode with a Big Announcement. Wendy talks about what you shouldn’t do when invited to the Grammys. Rari asks the QOTD, and Kingpin talks about “Situational Awareness.” Let’s Keep the conversation going, #Coderz.

