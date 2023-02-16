Ambassador Theatre Group Announces Merger With Jujamcyn Theatres

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Two globally known theatre groups have merged to operate some of Broadway’s hottest properties. Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) owners of the Hudson and Lyric Theatre(s) announced its merger with Jujamcyn Theatres – the owner of St. James, August Wilson, Al Hirschfeld, Eugene O’Neill, and Walter Kerr Theatres. CEO of ATG, Mark Cornell will serve as CEO of the merged companies.

“We are delighted to be combining our operations with Jujamcyn,” Cornell said. “Our combined expertise and capabilities will enable producers and other creatives to bring their visions to life and create the unimaginable for our audiences. We are excited by the further development opportunities for our valued employees. I look forward to working with Jordan, Hal and the team at Jujamcyn to continue creating shows that touch, move, and unite people.”

According to www.theatrely.com, the deal was confirmed to The New York Times by AGT’s parent company, UK-based International Entertainment Holdings, LTD., and Jordan Roth (President of Jujamcyn). Roth also produced the Tony-winning “Angels in America,” and the concert version of “In the Woods.” The financial details of the merger were not revealed.

Upon completion of the merger, AGT/Jujamcyn (an official new name was not announced) will own and/or operate seven venues in NYC, making it the third largest operator of Broadway theatre behind Nederlander and Shubert. Roth will now sit on AGT’s board as Creative Director, maintaining control of what shows are played at Jujamcyn’s five theatres.

“This is a thrilling next chapter for Jujamcyn and ATG in our continued commitment to creating raves among our audiences, artists, producers, and teams,” Roth said. “Our companies share a passion for innovation and hospitality as well a deep belief in the power of theater. By bringing our teams and talents together, we can bring out the best in each other to deliver that vision.”

AGT currently operates 58 venues total, having a larger presence in London’s West End and Germany. Life of Pi, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, and Prima Facie makes their “great white way” debuts in NYC later this season.

The merger is expected to be completed before the end of 2023.