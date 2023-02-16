Desiree McCann Joins Hills Artists As A Manager

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Los Angeles-based artist management company, Hills Artists, announced the appointment of Desiree McCann to the position of Manager and International Marketing.

In her new role, McCann will take on oversight of the day-to-day management for Hills Artists clients and will support international marketing campaigns for the roster.

Before joining Hills Artists, McCann worked in artist development at Universal Music Australia where she worked with artists such as BLACKPINK, Ella Mai, glaive, Juice WRLD, Kali Uchis, Lana Del Rey, Still Woozy and YUNGBLU

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to add someone of Desiree’s experience and caliber to the Hills Artists team. She has an international perspective that suits the Hill’s ethos on marketing our clients globally and I look forward to us building the next chapter of Hills – expanding our touring, marketing and creative business worldwide,” stated Rupert Lincoln, Founder & CEO of Hills Artists.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Hills Artists and am grateful to Rupert for welcoming me into such a passionate team with a bright and ambitious plan for the future. I’m excited for the opportunity to work with some of the industry’s most promising and standout talent and look forward to building longstanding careers for our clients,” McCann added.

The company also announced the promotion of Brenna Rindfuss to the role of manager at the company.\

“I am also proud to promote Brenna Rindfuss who has been an integral member of the team since joining 2 years ago; rising through the ranks quicker that expected due to her passion and dedication to the company and its clients,” Lincoln noted.