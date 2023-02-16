Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Preliminary Result Indicate A Record-Breaking Year For CTS Eventim in 2022

MUNICH, Germany (CelebrityAccess) — CTS Eventim won’t release their full 2022 earnings report until March 23rd, but preliminary results indicate that it was a record-breaking year for the German live events and ticketing company.

According to CTS Eventim, preliminary results for the past year showed that consolidated revenue rose by 372% year on year, from €408 million in 2021 to €1.924 billion in 2022.

That constitutes a record for Eventim of almost €2 billion, up by 33% compared with the previous record figure from 2019, before the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eventim in 2022 generated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of €384 million, well up from the €208 million the company posted in 2021 even ahead of their results of €287 million in 2019.

Ticketing contributed to Eventim’s success in 2022 and generated revenue of 541 million during the period, almost double the €224 million revenue the company posted in 2021 and 12% ahead of the company’s last pre-pandemic year in 2019.

Revenue from live entertainment operations climbed to €1,409 million in 2022, up by 43% from the previous year and almost as their recorded revenue in 2019, the company said.

