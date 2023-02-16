The Chicks Seek “Wide Open Spaces” With 2023 World Tour Feat. Special Guests Maren Morris & Ben Harper

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire, and Emily Strayer aka The Chicks are ready, ready, ready, ready, ready to hit the touring road this summer!

Fresh off their US tour in 2022, the country trio (fka The Dixie Chicks) have announced a new global run of concerts for this summer with special guests Maren Morris, Ben Harper and Wild Rivers.

The tour kicks off June 20 in Oslo, Norway, and will hit venues throughout the UK and Europe, ending July 4 before the North American launch on July 21 in Tulsa, OK. They will wrap up the tour with a Canadian string of shows from September 5 through September 18.

“North America! Thank you to all our fans for making last Summer so fun! We look forward to returning to the road and bringing the show to fans in new cities across the U.S. and Canada! See you soon,” wrote The Chicks in a press statement, before acknowledging fans in the U.K. and Europe. “We can’t wait to see everyone and play for all our fans across the pond — it’s been a long time coming, and we can’t wait to get back!”

Morris, who has been in the news recently due to her online feud with Jason Aldean’s wife Brittney, will open for The Chicks in Europe, Canada, and the UK, while the US leg will feature Harper for nine shows and Wild Rivers for the remaining set of dates.

Tickets go on sale today (February 16) at 10 am local time with the UK, Europe, and Canadian shows going on sale Friday (February 17) at 10 am local time. Exceptions include Bethel, NY, Hershey, PA, Columbus, OH, and Sioux Falls, ND which will go on sale Friday (February 24) at 10 am local time.

Before the tour begins, The Chicks will begin their first-ever concert residency in Las Vegas titled The Chicks: Six Nights in Vegas at Zappos Theater on May 3, 5-6, May 10, and May 12-13.

Their recent release, Gaslighter hit the stands in 2020.

The Chicks’ 2023 summer world tour dates.

June 20 – Oslo, NO – Spektrum

June 21 – Stockholm, SE – Avicii Arena

June 23 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

June 27 – Cardiff, WLS – Cardiff Castle

June 28 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Arena

June 30 – Dublin, DE – 3Arena

July 2 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

July 4 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

July 21 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

July 22 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

July 25 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum Center

July 27 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

July 29 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

July 30 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Aug. 2 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 3 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Aug. 5 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 6 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 10 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 11 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC

Aug. 13 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

Aug. 16 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Aug. 17 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Van Andel Arena

Aug. 19 – Des Moines, IA – Iowa Fairgrounds

Aug. 25 – St. Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair

Aug. 26 – Madison, WI – Kohl Center Arena

Aug. 29 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Aug. 30 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Arena

Sept. 1 – Sioux Falls, ND – Denny Sanford Premier Center

Sept. 5 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sept. 7 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Sept. 8 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Sept. 10 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

Sept. 12 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Sept. 15 – Ottawa, ON – Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre

Sept. 16 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

Sept. 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena