The Music Managers Forum Selects 24 Managers for 2023 Accelerator Program

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – The Music Managers Forum (MMF) announced the 24 new indie music managers who will participate in the 2023 MMF Accelerator Program.

The MMF program is designed to support indie music management businesses and put them on a more sustainable path. The initiative is supported by YouTube Music, Creative Scotland, Arts Council England, and the Scottish Music Industry.

The program is now entertaining its fifth year and has helped over 100 indie music managers since its inception in 2019. Past participants have benefitted from millions of dollars to help develop their businesses and improve management skills including Rob Harrison, the successful co-manager of BRIT’s Rising Star winners FLO, and Rich Goodwin, manager of UK band The Reytons.

The latest group of Accelerator managers was drawn from across the UK with over 50% of the managers based outside of London. This year’s group represents artists including Sipho, Lampsley, Felixthe1st, and more. As in previous years, the current managers include a strong balance of genders and backgrounds.

Paul Bonham, the MMF’s director of professional development, who oversees the program said: “I can’t believe we’re now in year five of Accelerator! I am so proud of every individual that’s taken part in the program and incredibly grateful for everyone who has shown support. Through targeted funding and training, we have been able to successfully address some of the fundamental challenges facing our sector and ensure that an upcoming generation of independent music managers can develop sustainable businesses that empower British talent to succeed.”

The Accelerator class of 2023:

Alex Putman – Talliah, Jerskin Fendrix, Famous

Alfie Briggs – Piccolo Music

Ben Magee – Joshua Burnside, Dark Tropics, Lemonade Shoelace

Bradley Kulisic – Holy Moly & The Crackers, Lindsay Munroe

Danni Skerritt – Kaspa, Ruby Tingle, Iora

Declan McAlister – Mack Jamieson, Parked Up, Carys Selvey,

Frances Barber – Shillito Ben Malone, Hugo Cantarra, My Friend

Hannah Turnbull-Walter -Tyson, Lapsley, Joe Winter

Isus Calmellow – Femi Tahiru, Jay Faded & DeBe

Jamil Carrol – Kwengface, VXMOB, VX Duse, M.G

Jamila Scott – Melle Brown, Jack Kane, Halfrhymes, Hannah Yadi

Jim Frew – Spyres, Uninvited, The Roly Mo

Joel Reyes – Lo Lauren, Izi Redmond, Carys Selvey

Kariss Andrew – Kitti, Moy, Park Lane Studios

Kieran Thompson – Sipho, Thai Mason, Cay Caleb

Leon Wright – Fabiana Palladino, Tex, Dane Burge

Marley Azu-Jones – Fonzie, Felixthe1st & DJ Mastaque

Nina Smith – Alfie Sharp, Kirk Spencer, Family Friend

Sade Lawson – Lil C, Jesse Boykins III, Bam Marley

Trina Smith – Victors, The White Lakes, Mutya Buena, Khalysis

Vanessa Sinclair – Mr. Macee, El Sam, Gambimi, Abz Winter

Willem Lord – Ayrtn, Downtown Kayoto, Gee Lee, Jack Marlow

Willow Dingwall-Fordyce – Evalina & Leventis

Yvonne Ellis – Secret Night Gang