The Music Managers Forum Selects 24 Managers for 2023 Accelerator Program

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – The Music Managers Forum (MMF) announced the 24 new indie music managers who will participate in the 2023 MMF Accelerator Program.
The MMF program is designed to support indie music management businesses and put them on a more sustainable path. The initiative is supported by YouTube Music, Creative Scotland, Arts Council England, and the Scottish Music Industry.
The program is now entertaining its fifth year and has helped over 100 indie music managers since its inception in 2019. Past participants have benefitted from millions of dollars to help develop their businesses and improve management skills including Rob Harrison, the successful co-manager of BRIT’s Rising Star winners FLO, and Rich Goodwin, manager of UK band The Reytons.
The latest group of Accelerator managers was drawn from across the UK with over 50% of the managers based outside of London. This year’s group represents artists including Sipho, Lampsley, Felixthe1st, and more. As in previous years, the current managers include a strong balance of genders and backgrounds.
Paul Bonham, the MMF’s director of professional development, who oversees the program said: “I can’t believe we’re now in year five of Accelerator! I am so proud of every individual that’s taken part in the program and incredibly grateful for everyone who has shown support. Through targeted funding and training, we have been able to successfully address some of the fundamental challenges facing our sector and ensure that an upcoming generation of independent music managers can develop sustainable businesses that empower British talent to succeed.”
The Accelerator class of 2023:
Alex Putman – Talliah, Jerskin Fendrix, Famous
Alfie Briggs – Piccolo Music
Ben Magee – Joshua Burnside, Dark Tropics, Lemonade Shoelace
Bradley Kulisic – Holy Moly & The Crackers, Lindsay Munroe
Danni Skerritt – Kaspa, Ruby Tingle, Iora
Declan McAlister – Mack Jamieson, Parked Up, Carys Selvey,
Frances Barber – Shillito Ben Malone, Hugo Cantarra, My Friend
Hannah Turnbull-Walter -Tyson, Lapsley, Joe Winter
Isus Calmellow – Femi Tahiru, Jay Faded & DeBe
Jamil Carrol – Kwengface, VXMOB, VX Duse, M.G
Jamila Scott – Melle Brown, Jack Kane, Halfrhymes, Hannah Yadi
Jim Frew – Spyres, Uninvited, The Roly Mo
Joel Reyes – Lo Lauren, Izi Redmond, Carys Selvey
Kariss Andrew – Kitti, Moy, Park Lane Studios
Kieran Thompson – Sipho, Thai Mason, Cay Caleb
Leon Wright – Fabiana Palladino, Tex, Dane Burge
Marley Azu-Jones – Fonzie, Felixthe1st & DJ Mastaque
Nina Smith – Alfie Sharp, Kirk Spencer, Family Friend
Sade Lawson – Lil C, Jesse Boykins III, Bam Marley
Trina Smith – Victors, The White Lakes, Mutya Buena, Khalysis
Vanessa Sinclair – Mr. Macee, El Sam, Gambimi, Abz Winter
Willem Lord – Ayrtn, Downtown Kayoto, Gee Lee, Jack Marlow
Willow Dingwall-Fordyce – Evalina & Leventis
Yvonne Ellis – Secret Night Gang