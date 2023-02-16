Tour News: Leon Larregui, BTS’ Suga Goes Solo, Alejandro Fernández, and Charlie Puth

CelebrityAccess – Suga of k-pop iconic band BTS has announced his first-ever solo international tour. The tour produced by HYPE, Big Hit Music, and Live Nation begins with two nights at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY on April 26 – 27 with stops in Los Angeles, Newark, New York, and more wraps up in Oakland, CA on May 16 – 17. Once wrapped in the US, the tour continues to Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Thailand, and Indonesia.
Tickets for US shows can be purchased through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan platform. The Verified Fan presale is available now through Thursday (February 23). Once a unique Verified Fan code is received, fans can purchase tickets for performances on a first come first served basis. The general Verified Fan presale (for non-fan club members) will begin Thursday (March 2). The public on-sale begins Friday (March 3) at 3 pm local time via ticketmaster.com.
SUGA Tour Dates:
Wed Apr 26 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
Thu Apr 27 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
Sat Apr 29 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Wed May 03 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
Fri May 05 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
Sat May 06 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
Wed May 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Thu May 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Sun May 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Tue May 16 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Wed May 17 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Fri May 26 – Jakarta, ID – Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6
Sat May 27 – Jakarta, ID – Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6
Sun May 28 – Jakarta, ID – Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6
Sat June 10 – Bangkok, TH – Impact Arena
Sun June 10 – Bangkok, TH – Impact Arena
Sat June 17 – Singapore, SG – Singapore Indoor Stadium
Sun June 18 – Singapore, SG – Singapore Indoor Stadium
Sat June 24 – Seoul, KR – Jamsil Indoor Stadium
Sun June 25 – Seoul, KR – Jamsil Indoor Stadium
_________________________________________________
Charlie Puth – Charlie Puth announces his 2023 The Charlie Live Experience Tour for North America and Canada.
Produced by Live Nation, the 4x Grammy-nominated superstar kicks off his tour on May 24 in Dallas, making stops in Atlanta, Miami, New York, and more before wrapping in Los Angeles on July 11.
Artist presale tickets and select VIP packages are available Wednesday (February 15) with general on sale starting Friday (February 17) via livenation.com.
Saturday, May 20th, 2023 – Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, MEX – Corona Capital Guadalajara
Wednesday, May 24th, 2023 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Thursday, May 25th, 2023 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater
Saturday, May 27th, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
Sunday, May 28th, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Wednesday, May 31st, 2023 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
Thursday, June 1st, 2023 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place Amphitheater
Saturday, June 3rd, 2023 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Sunday, June 4th, 2023 – Washington, DC – Wolf Trap
Tuesday, June 6th, 2023 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion
Wednesday, June 7th, 2023 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Friday, June 9th, 2023 – Toronto, ON, CAN – Budweiser Stage
Saturday, June 10th, 2023 – Mashantucket, CT – Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resorts Casino
Monday, June 12th, 2023 – Charlottesville, VA – Ting Pavilion
Tuesday, June 13th, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center for the Performing Arts
Thursday, June 15th, 2023 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
Sunday, June 18th, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Monday, June 19th, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
Wednesday, June 21st, 2023 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Thursday, June 22nd, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park
Saturday, June 24th, 2023 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival
Sunday, June 25th, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
Tuesday, June 27th, 2023 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre
Wednesday, June 28th, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
Friday, June 30th, 2023 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Saturday, July 1st, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Venue TBA
Monday, July 3rd, 2023 – Vancouver, BC, CAN – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Thursday, July 6th, 2023 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
Saturday July 8th, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan
Sunday, July 9th, 2023 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
Tuesday, July 11th, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
______________________________________________
Leon Larregui, one of Iberian America’s most influential rock personalities has announced the first dates of his Prismarama Tour.
The Live Nation-produced 16-date tour kicks off at the Fillmore in San Francisco on May 1 and visits Los Angeles, Dallas, New York, and Washington, DC, among others, before ending at Chicago’s House of Blues on May 30.
Tickets for the Prismarama USA Tour go on sale Friday (February 17) at 10 am local time via Livenation.com.
Prismarama USA Tour 2023
05/01 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
05/03 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
05/05 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre
05/07 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
05/10 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
05/12 – San Diego, CA – SOMA
05/14 – El Paso, TX – Plaza Theatre
05/16 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
05/18 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre
05/19 – McAllen, TX – McAllen Performing Arts Center
05/20 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
05/24 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
05/26 – New York, NY– Palladium Times Square
05/27 – Washington, DC – The Fillmore Silver Spring
05/28 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
05/30 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
_____________________________________
Mexican music legend, Alejandro Fernández has announced his AMOR y PATRIA 2023 US tour. The tour features an all-new show celebrating the singer’s love of music, family, and his native Mexico. Fernández will be joined on stage by his son, special guest Alex Fernández in select cities.
The Live Nation-produced tour kicks off Friday (September 8) at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA, and ends with a final stop on Sunday (October 22) in Miami.
I’m excited to return to the US to celebrate Latino culture through my music,” said Alejandro Fernández. ”I’ve put together a new show. I can’t wait to see my fans and sing all our favorite songs together. Y que viva Mexico!’ said Fernández.
A portion of the tour’s proceeds will support Friends of the National Museum of the American Latino. The organization has fought to bring the last 500 years of US Latino history to light by creating a National Museum of the American Latino on the National Mall in our nation’s capital, Washington, DC.
Tickets go on sale Friday (February 17) at 10 am local time via ticketmaster.com.
AMOR Y PATRIA TOUR DATES:
*with Alex Fernández
Fri Sep 08 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center*
Sat Sep 09 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center*
Sun Sep 10 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center*
Fri Sep 15 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena*
Sat Sep 16 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena*
Sun Sep 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre*
Fri Sep 22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum*
Sat Sep 23 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena*
Sun Sep 24 – Highland, CA – Yaamava Casino
Fri Sep 29 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center*
Sat Sep 30 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center*
Sun Oct 01 – Edinburg, TX – Bert Ogden Arena*
Thu Oct 05 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*
Fri Oct 06 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*
Sun Oct 08 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena*
Wed Oct 11 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
Fri Oct 13 – Washington, DC – The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Sat Oct 14 – New York, NY – Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
Thu Oct 19 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy
Sat Oct 21 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena*
Sun Oct 22 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena*