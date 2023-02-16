Tour News: Leon Larregui, BTS’ Suga Goes Solo, Alejandro Fernández, and Charlie Puth

CelebrityAccess – Suga of k-pop iconic band BTS has announced his first-ever solo international tour. The tour produced by HYPE, Big Hit Music, and Live Nation begins with two nights at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY on April 26 – 27 with stops in Los Angeles, Newark, New York, and more wraps up in Oakland, CA on May 16 – 17. Once wrapped in the US, the tour continues to Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Thailand, and Indonesia.

Tickets for US shows can be purchased through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan platform. The Verified Fan presale is available now through Thursday (February 23). Once a unique Verified Fan code is received, fans can purchase tickets for performances on a first come first served basis. The general Verified Fan presale (for non-fan club members) will begin Thursday (March 2). The public on-sale begins Friday (March 3) at 3 pm local time via ticketmaster.com.

SUGA Tour Dates:

Wed Apr 26 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Thu Apr 27 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Sat Apr 29 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Wed May 03 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Fri May 05 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Sat May 06 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Wed May 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Thu May 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sun May 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Tue May 16 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Wed May 17 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Fri May 26 – Jakarta, ID – Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6

Sat May 27 – Jakarta, ID – Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6

Sun May 28 – Jakarta, ID – Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6

Sat June 10 – Bangkok, TH – Impact Arena

Sun June 10 – Bangkok, TH – Impact Arena

Sat June 17 – Singapore, SG – Singapore Indoor Stadium

Sun June 18 – Singapore, SG – Singapore Indoor Stadium

Sat June 24 – Seoul, KR – Jamsil Indoor Stadium

Sun June 25 – Seoul, KR – Jamsil Indoor Stadium

_________________________________________________

Charlie Puth – Charlie Puth announces his 2023 The Charlie Live Experience Tour for North America and Canada.

Produced by Live Nation, the 4x Grammy-nominated superstar kicks off his tour on May 24 in Dallas, making stops in Atlanta, Miami, New York, and more before wrapping in Los Angeles on July 11.

Artist presale tickets and select VIP packages are available Wednesday (February 15) with general on sale starting Friday (February 17) via livenation.com.

Saturday, May 20th, 2023 – Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, MEX – Corona Capital Guadalajara

Wednesday, May 24th, 2023 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Thursday, May 25th, 2023 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

Saturday, May 27th, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Sunday, May 28th, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Wednesday, May 31st, 2023 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

Thursday, June 1st, 2023 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place Amphitheater

Saturday, June 3rd, 2023 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sunday, June 4th, 2023 – Washington, DC – Wolf Trap

Tuesday, June 6th, 2023 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

Wednesday, June 7th, 2023 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Friday, June 9th, 2023 – Toronto, ON, CAN – Budweiser Stage

Saturday, June 10th, 2023 – Mashantucket, CT – Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resorts Casino

Monday, June 12th, 2023 – Charlottesville, VA – Ting Pavilion

Tuesday, June 13th, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center for the Performing Arts

Thursday, June 15th, 2023 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Sunday, June 18th, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Monday, June 19th, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

Wednesday, June 21st, 2023 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Thursday, June 22nd, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

Saturday, June 24th, 2023 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival

Sunday, June 25th, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Tuesday, June 27th, 2023 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre

Wednesday, June 28th, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Friday, June 30th, 2023 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Saturday, July 1st, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Venue TBA

Monday, July 3rd, 2023 – Vancouver, BC, CAN – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Thursday, July 6th, 2023 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

Saturday July 8th, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

Sunday, July 9th, 2023 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

Tuesday, July 11th, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

______________________________________________

Leon Larregui, one of Iberian America’s most influential rock personalities has announced the first dates of his Prismarama Tour.

The Live Nation-produced 16-date tour kicks off at the Fillmore in San Francisco on May 1 and visits Los Angeles, Dallas, New York, and Washington, DC, among others, before ending at Chicago’s House of Blues on May 30.

Tickets for the Prismarama USA Tour go on sale Friday (February 17) at 10 am local time via Livenation.com.

Prismarama USA Tour 2023

05/01 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

05/03 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

05/05 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

05/07 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

05/10 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

05/12 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

05/14 – El Paso, TX – Plaza Theatre

05/16 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

05/18 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre

05/19 – McAllen, TX – McAllen Performing Arts Center

05/20 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

05/24 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

05/26 – New York, NY– Palladium Times Square

05/27 – Washington, DC – The Fillmore Silver Spring

05/28 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

05/30 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

_____________________________________

Mexican music legend, Alejandro Fernández has announced his AMOR y PATRIA 2023 US tour. The tour features an all-new show celebrating the singer’s love of music, family, and his native Mexico. Fernández will be joined on stage by his son, special guest Alex Fernández in select cities.

The Live Nation-produced tour kicks off Friday (September 8) at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA, and ends with a final stop on Sunday (October 22) in Miami.

I’m excited to return to the US to celebrate Latino culture through my music,” said Alejandro Fernández. ”I’ve put together a new show. I can’t wait to see my fans and sing all our favorite songs together. Y que viva Mexico!’ said Fernández.

A portion of the tour’s proceeds will support Friends of the National Museum of the American Latino. The organization has fought to bring the last 500 years of US Latino history to light by creating a National Museum of the American Latino on the National Mall in our nation’s capital, Washington, DC.

Tickets go on sale Friday (February 17) at 10 am local time via ticketmaster.com.

AMOR Y PATRIA TOUR DATES:

*with Alex Fernández

Fri Sep 08 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center*

Sat Sep 09 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center*

Sun Sep 10 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center*

Fri Sep 15 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena*

Sat Sep 16 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena*

Sun Sep 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre*

Fri Sep 22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum*

Sat Sep 23 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena*

Sun Sep 24 – Highland, CA – Yaamava Casino

Fri Sep 29 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center*

Sat Sep 30 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center*

Sun Oct 01 – Edinburg, TX – Bert Ogden Arena*

Thu Oct 05 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

Fri Oct 06 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*

Sun Oct 08 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena*

Wed Oct 11 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

Fri Oct 13 – Washington, DC – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Sat Oct 14 – New York, NY – Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Thu Oct 19 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

Sat Oct 21 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena*

Sun Oct 22 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena*