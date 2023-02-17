COSM Partners With The NBA

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The immersive media and technology company COSM announced the striking of a multi-year partnership with the National Basketball Association that will include a new live game viewing experience for fans.

Under the terms of the first-of-its-kind deal, COSM will produce, and present select games to fans on its large LED dome system at its in-development venues when they are completed.

According to COSM, the games will make use of the company’s mixed reality systems and provide fans with food and beverage options, specialized merchandise, and state-of-the-art visuals.

The games selected for presentation in COSM’s venues are part of the NBA’s League Pass out-of-market live game streaming service, which launched in 2016.

“We are excited to bring NBA games to Cosm’s innovative venues and further our common goal of enhancing the fan experience,” said Teddy Kaplan, Associate Vice President, New Media Partner Management Lead at the NBA. “Cosm’s Shared Reality technology offers a new and exciting way to bring fans together in person and closer to the game.”

“This is one of the most transformational deals to hit the sports industry in quite some time,” added Jeb Terry, President & CEO at Cosm. “Our team has created an entirely new experience, driven by industry-leading technology, to give fans a new way to watch the game. We have an incredible opportunity to work with a partner as innovative as the NBA, to combine our collective know-how, and to rewrite the playbook on how leagues, broadcasters, and brands can bring fans closer to the action than ever before. The promise of Cosm is to give you the best seat in the house, no matter where that house is. It is the best of at-home and in-arena experience as one, and we’re thrilled to deliver on that promise with the NBA.”

However, COSM will need to complete its venues before the plan can be brought to fruition. The company broke ground at its first venue in Los Angeles at Hollywood Park, adjacent to SoFi Stadium and Intuit Dome which is scheduled to open in the Spring of 2023. The company also announced plans to build a second venue in Dallas at Grandscape.