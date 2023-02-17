Phish Announce Summer Tour Plans, Including Labor Day Weekend In Colorado

(CelebrityAccess) — The legendary jam band Phish announced an expansion of their 2023 tour plans with the addition of an extensive run of summer shows.

The summer tour kicks off with a two-night stand at Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville, Alabama, on July 11 & 12 and concludes with the band’s traditional Labor Day Weekend shows, which will take place from 31st to September 3rd at Dicks Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado.

The summer shows are in addition to a previously announced run of West Coast shows in April, and the band’s destination concert getaway in Riviera Maya, Cancún in late February.

A ticket request period is currently underway at tickets.phish.com and will end on Monday, February 27th at 12PM ET. Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Friday, March 3rd at 10AM ET.

JULY

11 – Orion Amphitheater – Huntsville, AL

12 – Orion Amphitheater – Huntsville, AL

14 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, GA

15 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, GA

16 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, GA

18 – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park – Wilmington, NC

19 – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park – Wilmington, NC

21 – The Pavilion at Star Lake – Burgettstown, PA

22 – The Pavilion at Star Lake – Burgettstown, PA

23 – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview – Syracuse, NY

25 – TD Pavilion at the Mann – Philadelphia, PA

26 – TD Pavilion at the Mann – Philadelphia, PA

28 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

29 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

30 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

AUGUST

1 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

2 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

4 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

5 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

31 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park – Commerce City, CO

SEPTEMBER

1 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park – Commerce City, CO

2 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park – Commerce City, CO

3 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park – Commerce City, CO