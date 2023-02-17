Ryan Seacrest Announces Exit From ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess0 – Ryan Seacrest announced Thursday (February 16) his exit as co-host of the syndicated morning show Live with Kelly and Ryan. He noted this will be his last season sitting in the chair next to co-host Kelly Ripa, calling his decision “bittersweet.”

Ripa and Seacrest were emotional while announcing the news with Ripa, saying, “You’ve gone from being a friend to a family member. You are family to us. I’m so proud of you and I cheer you on endlessly.” Seacrest responded in-kind, “There’s nothing like this on television. I love the fact that we get to connect every day.”

Seacrest joined the NYC-based show in 2017, replacing co-host and ex-NFL New York Giants player Michael Strahan. He will continue hosting ABC’s American Idol and his Top 40 KIIS/Los Angeles radio show. Ripa’s husband, actor Mark Consuelos will replace Seacrest this Spring. He has filled in on the show alongside his wife numerous times over the years.