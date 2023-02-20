Diddy, Ms. Lauryn Hill Among The Headliners For The Roots Picnic 2023

PHILADELPHIA, PA (CelebrityAccess) — Hip-hop legends The Roots announced plans for the return of The Roots Picnic for 2023.

The two-day festival will once again take place at The Mann in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia on June 3rd and 4th with a lineup that includes Diddy, who will perform a special set with The Roots that explores his extensive catalog of hits.

The fest will also feature a set from Ms. Lauryn Hill, who will perform the entirety of her seminal album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Other artists on the bill for 2023 include Lil Uzi Vert, Ari Lennox, DJ Drama, Soulquarians, Roy Ayers & The Isley Bros, and the Black Thought Live Mixtape featuring Busta Rhymes & Eve.

The festival will also feature a special stand-up comedy performance from Dave Chappelle and the Roots at the Wells Fargo Center on June 2nd that will serve as the official kick-off for the event.