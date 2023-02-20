Jelly Roll Announces North American Tour

Multi-genre hitmaker Jelly Roll revealed plans for a major North American tour for the summer and fall of 2023.
Produced by Live Nation, Jelly Roll’s Backroad Baptism Tour kicks off on July 28th at Bank Plus Amphitheater in Southaven, Miss., and wraps at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater in Tampa on October 14th.
The 44-city run includes arena and coliseum plays in markets such as Milwaukee, Kansas City, Cincinnati, and Las Vegas, where Jelly Roll is scheduled to perform at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 1st.
Tour openers include Ashley McBryde, Caitlynne Curtis, Chase Rice, Elle King, Merkules, Struggle Jennings, Three 6 Mafia, Yelawolf and Josh Adam Meyers on select dates.
As previously announced, Jelly Roll is also lined up to support Eric Church this year on several of his own tour dates.
JELLY ROLL BACKROAD BAPTISM TOUR DATES:
Fri Jul 28 — Southaven, MS — BankPlus Amphitheater
Sat Jul 29 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheater
Sun Jul 30 — Orange Beach, AL — The Wharf Amphitheater
Tue Aug 01 — Huntsville, AL — Orion Amphitheater
Thu Aug 03 — Darien Center, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater
Fri Aug 04 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center
Sat Aug 05 — Bangor, ME — Maine Savings Amphitheater
Tue Aug 08 — Gilford, NH — Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Wed Aug 09 — Bridgeport, CT — Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Fri Aug 11 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live
Sat Aug 12 — Virginia Beach, VA — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Tue Aug 15 — Burgettstown, PA — The Pavilion at Star Lake
Thu Aug 17 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theater
Fri Aug 18 — Milwaukee, WI — American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Sat Aug 19 — St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 22 — Evansville, IN — Ford Center
Thu Aug 24 — Rogers, AR — Walmart AMP
Fri Aug 25 — Omaha, NE — CHI Health Center
Sat Aug 26 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center
Tue Aug 29 — Lubbock, TX — United Supermarket Arena
Wed Aug 30 — Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater
Fri Sep 01 — Las Vegas, NV — MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sat Sep 02 — Salt Lake City, UT — USANA Amphitheatre
Sun Sep 03 — Greenwood Village, CO — Fiddler’s Green
Tue Sep 05 —Rapid City, SD — Summit Arena at The Monument
Wed Sep 06 — Bozeman, MT — Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
Tue Sep 12 — Bend, OR — Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Thu Sep 14 — Concord, CA — Concord Pavilion
Fri Sep 15 — Bakersfield, CA — Mechanics Bank Arena
Tue Sept 19 — Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center
Thu Sep 21 — Austin, TX — Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Fri Sep 22 — Houston, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sat Sep 23 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion
Tue Sep 26 — Tupelo, MS — Cadence Bank Arena
Thu Sep 28 — Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center
Fri Sep 29 — Indianapolis, IN — Ruoff Music Center
Sat Sep 30 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center
Tue Oct 03 — Charleston, WV — Charleston Coliseum
Thu Oct 05 — Wilmington, NC — Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Fri Oct 06 — Greensboro, NC — Greensboro Coliseum
Tue Oct 10 — Lexington, KY — Rupp Arena
Thu Oct 12 Greenville, SC — Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Fri Oct 13 — Jacksonville, FL — VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Sat Oct 14 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre