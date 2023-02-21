CTM Outlander Signs Publishing & Creative Services Partnership With Young Guns Publishing – Jointly Sign Songwriter Michael Tyler

AMSTERDAM/NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – CTM Outlander, based out of Amsterdam has signed a strategic publishing and creative services partnership with Nashville-based Young Guns Publishing The companies have jointly signed Country songwriter Michael Tyler. In the deal, CTM acquires Tyler’s catalog, including an exclusive worldwide publishing deal for new works.

Tyler began working with Country producer Michael Knox at the age of 13. and has garnered cuts with artists including Blake Shelton, Tyler Farr, Jason Aldean, Locash, and more. He earned his first Platinum-certified No. 1 single with Dierk Bentley’s “Somewhere On A Beach,” and penned six songs on Aldean’s 9 album, including the hit singles “Got What I Got” and “Blame It On You.”

Young Guns SVP of Creative Laura Wright Alexander said, “We are beyond excited to start this relationship with CTM and to welcome Michael Tyler into the Young Guns family. As we’ve gotten to know Michael personally, there’s just that something about him – the songs continue to impress us. and it’s clear that he’s ready to put in the continued work. He is intentional about his growth as a songwriter while still focusing on his family, and he is an all-around great human being. We are so grateful to be on this ride with him.”

CTM CEO Andre De Raaff said, “We are very pleased and proud that we have been able to secure this new relationship with such a talented and successful songwriter like Michael, who has a catalog full of great songs and big hits. We are excited about his future and happy with the partnership of such a dedicated and successful company as Young Guns; they are one of a kind!”