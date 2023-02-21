Rock Legends Guns N’ Roses Annouce 2023 World Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Guns N’ Roses announced today (February 21) their return to the road with a Live Nation-produced 2023 World Tour – hitting stadiums, festivals, and arenas throughout the Summer and Fall.
The tour kicks off June 5 in Tel Aviv, Israel at Park Hayarkon and continues across Europe before wrapping up July 22 in Athens, Greece. The band will then switch gears and head to North America beginning August 5 at Moncton’s Medavie Blue Cross Stadium, visiting historic venues such as Fenway Park and Wrigley Field. The tour concludes at Vancouver’s BC Place on October 16.
The Nightrain presale begins Wednesday (February 22) at 10 am local time for fan club members. The general on sale for all dates begins Friday (February 24) at 10 am local time on the band’s official website. Fans can also purchase VIP packages, which include premium tickets, VIP bar access, an invite to the pre-show Paradise City lounge, limited edition GnR VIP merch, and more via vipnation.com.
This will be the first time the iconic rock band has toured North America since the We’re F’N Back! Tour in 2021. You can view the full itinerary below.
Mon Jun 05 – Tel Aviv, Israel – Park Hayarkon
Fri Jun 09 – Madrid, Spain – Civitas Metropolitan Stadium
Mon Jun 12 – Vigo, Spain – Estadio Abanca Balaídos
Thu Jun 15 – Dessel, Belgium – Grasspop Metal Meeting
Sat Jun 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell
Wed Jun 21 – Oslo, Norway – Tons of Rock
Tue Jun 27 – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park
Fri Jun 30 – London, UK – BST Hyde Park
Mon Jul 03 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsch Bank Park
Wed Jul 05 – Bern, Switzerland – BERNEXPO
Sat Jul 08 – Rome, Italy – Circo Massimo
Tue Jul 11 – Landgraaf, Netherlands – Megaland
Thu Jul 13 – Paris, France – La Defense
Sun Jul 16 – Bucharest, Romania – National Arena
Wed Jul 19 – Budapest, Hungary – Puskás Arena
Sat Jul 22 – Athens, Greece – Olympic Stadium
Sat Aug 05 – Moncton, NB – Medavie Blue Cross Stadium
Tue Aug 08 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean Drapeau
Fri Aug 11 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Tue Aug 15 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
Mon Aug 21 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
Thu Aug 24 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
Sat Aug 26 – Nashville, TN – GEODIS Park
Tue Aug 29 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Fri Sep 01 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sun Sep 03 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
Wed Sep 06 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
Sat Sep 09 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium
Tue Sep 12 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
Fri Sep 15 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
Wed Sep 20 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Sat Sep 23 – Kansas City, MO – Kauffman Stadium
Tue Sep 26 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
Thu Sep 28 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park
Sun Oct 01 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium
Sun Oct 08 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival
Wed Oct 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field
Mon Oct 16 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place