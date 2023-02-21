ILMC 35 Is Fully Sold Out

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The 35th edition of the International Live Music Conference is officially fully sold out.

The long-running music conference will welcome more than 1,300 delegates from over 60 countries to a brand-new venue this year, taking place at London’s five-star Royal Lancaster Hotel from 28 February – 3 March 2023.

Presenters and panelists for the 35th edition of the conference include some of the biggest names in the music industry, including a Hot Seat keynote with futurist Gerd Leonhard and a (Late) Breakfast Meeting conversation between Ed Bicknell and legendary KISS manager Doc McGhee.

Other guest speakers announced in the lead up to the event include Melvin Benn (Festival Republic), John Meglen (AEG Presents/Concerts West), Tara Richardson (Q Prime) and Mark Davyd (MVT).

Additionally, AEG Presents Lucy Noble Jacqueline Zich (DEAG) and Jolanda Jansen (The Ahoy) will participate in an all-female Dragons Den with host Marie Lindqvist (ASM Global).

For 2023, ILMC will host London Calling, their first central London showcase, which will take place at four soho venues with some of the continent’s leading emerging artists.

As well, the industry-focused Arthur Awards will make its return in 2023 with a special focus on the Latin industry, hosted once again by CAA’s Emma Banks.

“After a challenging but record-setting previous 12 months, the international live industry is clearly fully geared up for the year ahead, and business is back. That more of the world’s top promoters, agents, venues and festivals have signed up to ILMC than ever reflects this fact… and we’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to London next week,” stated ILMC Managing Director Greg Parmley.