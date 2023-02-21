Joel Brandes and Chase Edwards Promoted At UAA

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Attractions Agency announced the promotions of Joel Brandes and Chase Edwards in the agency’s Casino division.

In their new roles, Brandes will take on oversight of all casino-related operations at UAA, while Edwards will serve as the agency’s casino agent for the West Coast.

Both Brandes and Edwards will be based in UAA’s Los Angeles office.

A veteran of the music industry, Brandes joined UAA in 2014 as part of the agency’s newly created casino division and he’s played a key role in the department’s growth.

Edwards joined the agency in 2017 and previously served as the West Coast agent for small capacity (1,500 and under) before he was promoted to oversee casinos, fairs, and festivals in the same territory.

“After working with Joel for a decade-plus, I can say nobody is more tenacious or passionate about servicing casino talent buyers. His ambition is contagious and continues to add tremendous value to our agency. We consider Joel family, and I have been fortunate to watch him rise the ranks with us at Universal Attractions,” said UAA general Manager Nick Martucci.