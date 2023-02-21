Kartel Music Group Hires Abi White as Head of Dance & Electronic Promotions

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Kartel Music Group has named Abi White the Head Of Dance and Electronic Promotions within the marketing and media promotions company, Kartel Marketing Agency. White will lead promotions for all dance and electronic agency clients, in addition to Kartel’s electronic label, EMK.

White comes to Kartel after five years as co-Founder/Director of the Electronic music PR agency, For the Record.

White commented, “Having worked in electronic music for over a decade, I am excited to join Kartel and use my expertise to develop and grow the electronic sector of the agency. It’s a landmark year for Kartel as they celebrate their 20th birthday, and I am really looking forward to working with such a forward-thinking and creative team.”

Kartel Music Group Founder and CEO, Welch added, “We are incredibly excited to welcome Abi to the team. Abi’s depth of industry experience and PR expertise is well matched with her passion for music. We look forward to expanding the Kartel Marketing Agency to reach deeper into the eclectic dance music world that so many of us have grown up with and been inspired by.”