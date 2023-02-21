New Kids on the Block to Host Fan Convention in Chicago ~ ‘Blockcon’

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) – New Kids on The Block (NKOTB) will host BLOCKCON, the first-ever artist-curated NKOTB fan convention. The “boys in the band” will be “Hangin’ Tough” with their fans in Chicago from M15thhrough May 28. 2023 is the 15-year anniversary of Jon (Knight), Jordan (Knight), Joe (McIntyre), Danny (Wood), & Donnie (Wahlberg) reuniting and the release of The Block, the first album since 1994’s Face The Music with all new music. The Block debuted at No. 1 on the US Top Pop Albums chart and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. The convention is part of a year-long celebration.

The all-weekend immersive fan experience, with events at the RosemoConventionand Donald E. Stephens Convenetion Center – includes an intimate NKOTB concert to kick off the weekend; daytime panels and events on Saturday with NKOTB and special guests; special exhibits, the “I’ll Be Lovin’ You Forever: NKOTB Prom” theme party on Saturday and a farewell event with the band on Sunday morning.

Wahlberg said, “We’ve done almost every event imaginable with our amazing Blockhead Family over the last 15 years — from Cruises to Concerts to Town Hall Meetings — but nothing quite like BLOCKCON! Spending three full days with them, while hosting a convention crafted especially for them (including multiple events that will give us the best opportunity to connect with all of them), is the perfect way to celebrate this reunion that has meant so much to us all.”

Tickets for BLOCKCON are currently on sale via Ticketmaster. A variety of ticket plans and packages will be included in the sale, including VIP tickets, and the group says it has arranged discounted hotel rates around the convention center for guests attending the events.

New Kids on the Block formed in 1984 and has sold more than 80 million albums, selling nearly four million tickets to concerts since their 2008 reunion, and has toured with other famed artists from the 90s, including the Backstreet Boys, TLC, New Edition, Debbie Gibson and more.