Newport Folk And Jazz Festival’s Jay Sweet And Danny Clinch To Be Featured On The Smartest People In The Room Webinar

(CelebrityAccess) — Jay Sweet, the Executive Producer and Director of the Newport Folk and Jazz festivals and noted music photographer Danny Clinch will be featured in the next edition of the Smartest People In The Room Webinar.

Presented by Who Knew, the digital discussion pairs high profile figures in the entertainment industry, who share stories and wisdom gleaned from their days in the music business.

Past participants include Carl Stubner, Fred Minnick, George Howard, Ralph Jaccodine, Stewart Copeland, Ralph Simon, Garrett Levin, and Colin Rushing, among others.

The discussion between Jay Sweet and Danny Clinch will take place at 1PM CST on March 2nd via Zoom.

“While the title can be deceiving when it comes to yours truly, I’m really looking forward to this virtual hang with the one and only Danny Clinch. If you like music and photography plan accordingly,” Sweet said in a social media post announcing the sit-down.

The event is free but registration for the event is required, and attendance is limited.