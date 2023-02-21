Pentatonix Announce 2023 North American Leg of ‘The World Tour’ With Special Guest Lauren Alaina

HOLLYWOOD (CelebrityAccess) – Fresh off of Hollywood Boulevard where acapella group Pentatonix received a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, the three-time Grammy-winning quintet announced that they will be embarking on a North American Tour with very special guest Lauren Alaina.

Produced by Live Nation, the 24-city tour kicks off on Wednesday, August 9 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville making stops across North America in Toronto, Chicago, Dallas, Irvine, and more.

Pentatonix is the first acapella group to receive such an honor. Since emerging in 2011, Pentatonix has released several successful albums, earning nominations for Grammys, Emmys, and Billboard Music Awards along the way. The group recently finished their most successful Christmas tour ever, playing to 200,000+ people across 22 cities, and has tour dates this spring and summer across the globe in Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Europe.

The general on sale for Pentatonix: The World Tour will start Monday, February 27 at 10 am local time on Ticketmaster.com, with presales starting on Thursday (February 23). Visit PTXOFFICIAL.com for more information.

TOUR DATES:

Wed Aug 09 — Jacksonville, FL — Daily’s Place

Thu Aug 10 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 12 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live

Sun Aug 13 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion

Tue Aug 15 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 17 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center

Sat Aug 19 — Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Park

Sun Aug 20 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center

Tue Aug 22 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage

Wed Aug 23 — Saratoga Springs, NY — Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Thu Aug 24 — Syracuse, NY — St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sat Aug 26 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center

Mon Aug 28 — Maryland Heights, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 29 — Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center

Thu Aug 31 — Milwaukee, WI — American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Sat Sep 02 — Tinley Park, IL — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 03 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob MusicTheatre

Wed Sep 06 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion

Thu Sep 07 — The Woodlands, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

Sat Sep 09 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 11 — Irvine, CA — FivePoint Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 12 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 14 — Ridgefield, WA — RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sat Sep 16 — Puyallup, WA — Washington State Fair