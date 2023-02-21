Pentatonix Announce North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Famed a cappella group Pentatonix announced plans to embark on a North American tour with support from special guest Lauren Alaina.

Produced by Live Nation, the 24-city tour kicks off at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville on Wednesday, August 9th and winds down at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup, Washington, on Sept. 16th.

The three-time Grammy-winning quintet is fresh from receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and recently concluded a successful Christmas tour, playing in front of more than 200,000 fans in 22 cities.

Additionally, the group is lined up for a series of international dates, including performances in Singapore, Japan, Australia and Europe.

TOUR DATES:

Wed Aug 09 — Jacksonville, FL — Daily’s Place

Thu Aug 10 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 12 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live

Sun Aug 13 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion

Tue Aug 15 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 17 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center

Sat Aug 19 — Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Park

Sun Aug 20 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center

Tue Aug 22 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage

Wed Aug 23 — Saratoga Springs, NY — Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Thu Aug 24 — Syracuse, NY — St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sat Aug 26 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center

Mon Aug 28 — Maryland Heights, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 29 — Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center

Thu Aug 31 — Milwaukee, WI — American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Sat Sep 02 — Tinley Park, IL — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 03 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob MusicTheatre

Wed Sep 06 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion

Thu Sep 07 — The Woodlands, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

Sat Sep 09 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 11 — Irvine, CA — FivePoint Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 12 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 14 — Ridgefield, WA — RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sat Sep 16 — Puyallup, WA — Washington State Fair