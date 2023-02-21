Report: Catch A Rising Star Founder Rick Newman Dies

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Rick Newman, founder of the famed New York City comedy club, Catch A Rising Star, has reportedly died.

His passing was reported by the comedy news site The Laugh Button, who did not provide a cause of death. Newman suffered from multiple health challenges in recent years, undergoing multiple heart surgeries and battling cancer.

Newman opened the original Catch A Rising Star on 1st Avenue between East 78th Street and East 77th Street in 1972, and the club provided an important early stage for numerous famous comedians and musicians, including Robin Williams, Billy Crystal, Bill Maher, Eddie Murphy, Andy Kaufman, Chris Rock, and Adam Sandler, among others.

While the original club has long since closed, the club expanded into a chain of venues with outlets in New York City, Reno, Providence, and Las Vegas, among others.

Following the news of his passing, Comedians took to social media to share condolences and memories of Newman.