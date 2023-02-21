Wixen Music Publishing Hires Jon Pikus as VP of A&R and Business Development

CALABASAS (CelebrityAccess) – Wixen Music Publishing has hired music industry veteran Jon Pikus as Vice President (VP) of A&R and Business Development. Pikus will report to Wixen President and CEO Randall Wixen, CFO and COO Andrew Wixen, and CTO and EVP Jason Rys.

“I want to thank Randall, Andrew, and Jason for this great opportunity to help them selectively grow their roster,” said Pikus, “and I look forward to reconnecting with all of my longtime friends in the music industry.”

Pikus will be based in the indie music publisher’s Calabasas, CA office and will handle signing new artists, songwriters, producers, and catalogs to add to Wixen’s client roster. In addition, he will handle traditional A&R duties such as setting up collaborations and co-writing sessions for Wixen’s existing roster.

Before Wixen, Pikus held positions at Columbia Records, Interscope, MySpace Records, Imagem Music Publishing, and Lava Records. He has worked with artists such as Weezer, Christina Milian, Hollywood Undead, Crazy Town, and more.

Andrew Wixen said: “Jon is that rare breed of creative who has been on multiple sides of the proverbial fence, so he can authentically relate in any situation, to artists, writers, producers, managers, attorneys, and executives. We are excited to work with the new clients he will bring in.”

Wixen Music Publishing’s USA clients include Weezer, The Black Keys, Rage Against the Machine, Rancid, Missy Elliott, and more.