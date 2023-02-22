Bryan-Michael Cox Named SVP of A&R & Executive Producer at LVRN

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) – Hip-hop and R&B record label Love Renaissance (LVRN) has appointed Grammy Award-winning producer and songwriter Bryan-Michael Cox as Senior Vice President (SVP) of A&R and Executive Producer.

In his new role, Cox will focus on bringing in new talent as well as further developing the label’s current roster of Summer Walker, 6LACK, Alex Vaughn, and more. In addition, he will executive produce all in-house projects.

Cox has produced for the likes of Usher, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Justin Bieber, and more, Cox has won nine Grammy awards. He has also earned over 30 No.1 records. In 2009, he was inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame. He won The Society of European Stage Authors and Composers (SESAC) Songwriter of the Year award eight years in a row and was given the SESAC Icon Award in 2022.

He has previously been named a Billboard Top 5 Producer and the Songwriter of the Decade (2000-2010), with a total of 200 million records sold worldwide.

Justice Baiden, LVRN Co-Founder, said: “A&R has become a lost art in this new generation of music because of the gap in the relationship between A&R, the artist, and the label. Bryan-Michael Cox is a respected and accomplished producer and executive, and he’s the perfect addition to our team to help continue in bridging that gap. Bryan not only speaks the same language as the artist, but he also shares the same values as LVRN. We are on an unwavering mission to disrupt and redefine the rules of the music industry while also preserving the quality and integrity of the music. When I think of someone who handles the music with care, I think of Bryan and we’re excited to welcome him home to Atlanta and LVRN.”

Cox added: “The time is right for this union because what LVRN has been able to do culturally is incredible. The commitment to the full picture of artist development is something that this business has been missing.

“From the single selections to album track listing to the rollouts, each artist has been launched uniquely with care. Justice pays attention to detail and he has great understanding of what hit records should sound like without compromising the artist’s creativity and identity.

“I have a great track record of being able to bond with artists, get the best out of them, and, of course, being able to create or identify hit records. This is a perfect fit.”