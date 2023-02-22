Christian McBride Named Artist-Approved Sound Spokesperson At Qobuz

(CelebrityAccess) — Award-winning jazz artist Christian McBride will continue his partnership with the high definition music streaming service Qobuz after he was named as the platform’s next Artist-Approved Sound Spokesperson.

In his new role, he will serve as a product spokesperson for the streaming platform, including its “high definition” lossless sound format, which streams in lossless FLAC format, up to 24-bit/192 kHz.

Additionally, as a Qobuz ambassador, McBride will collaborate on the development of a series of curated playlists, videos, and more in collaboration with Qobuz’ acclaimed editorial team.

McBride follows The Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne as Qobuz’ first Artist-Approved Sound Spokesperson in 2022 and his expanded partnership continues a relationship that was first established in In 2021 for the exclusive, made-for-Qobuz, end-to-end Hi-Res recording and original EP, The Q Sessions.

“I am so thrilled to be the current artist ambassador for Qobuz! It’s such a joy to have a solid high quality streaming service that truly cares about the music. Vive Qobuz,” McBride said.

“Qobuz has always supported Christian and his music. The Q Sessions in 2021 was a huge honor for us, and now we’re collaborating on spreading the word about our unique service and giving our customers some deeper engagement with the artist,” added Dan Mackta, Managing Director of Qobuz USA.