Jaxsta Set To Acquire Music Creator Social Network Vampr

SYDNEY (CelebrityAccess) – Jaxsta has reached an agreement to acquire Vampr, the music industry social network that helps musicians and artists connect and collaborate. Jaxsta, which operates a database of official music credits, said the deal will accelerate its growth strategy and expand its user base. Vampr has reported 1.3 million users in 182 countries. Vampr Pro will now be bundled with the Jaxsta Creator subscription.

Josh Simons, founder, and CEO of Vampr will join Jaxsta as Chief Strategy Officer CSO) to oversee the merger of Jaxsta’s product portfolio.

Beth Appleton, Jaxsta CEO, said: “The acquisition of Vampr represents a rare opportunity to accelerate the expansion of our business. We continue to focus on driving revenue growth and profitability, capitalizing on the bedrock of the Jaxsta platform and the moat we have built through our industry-leading music data solution. Together, I believe we are going to be an exceptional company that will be at the forefront of the rapidly evolving music industry landscape”.

Simons, founder, and CEO of Vampr added “Combining our grassroots network with the definitive official music credits database is both a highly strategic and logical combination, which we believe will provide great value to Vampr and Jaxsta’s users as well as our mutual shareholders. Our team cannot wait to get started, and I’m personally very excited to work with Beth and the Jaxsta team to build transformational products for the music industry and music lovers.”